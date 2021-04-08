With four players in double figures, the Coastal Bend College women’s basketball team ended a five-game losing skid March 23 with a road win.
The Cougars held off a fourth-quarter rally to win 80-75 over Bossier Parish at Angelina College’s Shands Gymnasium in Lufkin.
Coastal Bend took a 39-37 lead into halftime, but pushed its lead into double figures by outscoring the Lady Cavaliers 24-15 in the third.
Bossier outscored CBC 23-17 in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough to overtake the Cougars.
Ari Gallardo came off the bench to pace four double-digit scorers for CBC, hitting four triples on her way to scoring 17 points.
Savanna Smith poured in 16 points to go with four boards and four assists, while Leslie Martinez posted 14 points and five rebounds.
Brianna Martinez added 11 points to the cause for the Cougars.
Hailey Riojas scored just four points, but she led the team in rebounding with 11 caroms.
The win stopped CBC’s five-game losing streak and got the Cougars to 4-14 overall and 2-10 in Region XIV play.
Bossier Parish 99, CBC 84
Bossier Parish claimed a win over the Cougars on March 22 in Lufkin.
The Lady Cavs outscored CBC 23-9 in the opening quarter to take the lead early on. They scored at least 23 points in each of the first three quarters.
Asia Wheeler had 18 points to pace CBC in the loss. She also had six assists, five boards and three steals.
Miranda Lamb scored 14 points and grabbed four rebounds, while Cierra Zapata contributed 11 points.
Smith was also in double figures with 10 points to go with six rebounds.
Riojas had 12 rebounds to lead the Cougars. She added eight points as well.
Jacksonville 87, CBC 68
Jacksonville scored 56 points in the opening half on its way to beat the Cougars in Jacksonville March 20.
Lamb led CBC in scoring with 13 points to go with five rebounds.
Smith scored 11 points, had seven steals, dished out six assists and grabbed four boards.
Gallardo also scored 11 points for CBC.
Riojas had a team-high eight rebounds.
