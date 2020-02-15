GALVESTON – The Coastal Bend baseball team started its 2020 campaign by going 2-1 at the Galveston College Invitational.
The Cougars picked up a pair of wins Saturday, downing Wharton County and Galveston. They opened the tournament and the season with a loss to Alvin Friday afternoon.
They beat Wharton 9-6 in their first game Saturday for their first win of the season.
They scored the first two runs of the game in the first and led 7-2 after five innings on their way to the win.
Michael Villalon went 2 for 5 with three RBIs and a run scored to lead the Cougar offense in the win.
Ryan Howell was 1 for 4 with two RBIs and a run.
Klayton Henderson also drove in two runs and scored twice while going 1 for 4 at the plate.
Argelio Guajardo and Eric Martinez both recorded two hits, drove in a run and scored twice.
Luis Martinez picked up the win on the bump. He allowed two runs on four hits over six innings of work.
Alec Cruz got the save, his first of the year.
The Cougars followed that up with a 5-2 victory over the hosts, the Galveston Whitecaps.
CBC again scored twice in the first to go in front before adding runs in the third, fifth and sixth innings.
Howell drove in two in the win, while Henderson, Kane Mendietta and Haldamel Perez each had one RBI.
Henderson, Martinez and Landon Hiltz had two hits apiece.
Logan Henderson picked up the victory. He gave up a run on one hit and struck out five in four innings.
Cobe Reeves got the save after working the final three innings and giving up just one run on two hits.
In the season opener on Friday, Alvin downed the Cougars 6-1 on the strength of a four-run third.
CBC scored its only run in the fourth when Ronnie Bailey Jr. crossed on a wild pitch.
Bailey was one of four Cougars with one hit apiece in the loss.
Grant Gaspard allowed five runs on three hits in 2 2/3 innings to take the loss for the Cougars.
Wharton County 8, CBC 7
Wharton County returned the favor to the Cougars (2-2) Sunday afternoon, downing them in 10 innings in Wharton.
Coastal Bend led 7-5 after six innings, but Wharton scored runs in the seventh and eighth to even it before getting the winner in the bottom of the 10th.
Seven different Cougars had one hit apiece in the loss.
Howell drove in three of the team’s runs, while Bailey had two RBIs. K. Henderson and Bret Copeland each had one RBI.
Noah Gregory was hit with the loss in relief. He didn’t allow a hit, but gave up the Wharton’s winning run in the 10th.