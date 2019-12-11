DALLAS – The Coastal Bend men’s basketball team evened its season record at 5-5 last Wednesday with a road win over Mountain View.
The Cougars used the five-point cushion it built in the first half to hold off the Lions for an 85-81 win.
Coastal Bend outscored the hosts 46-41 in the first half, then saw Mountain View win the second half 40-39.
Three Cougar starters scored in double figures to fuel the victory with Emmanuel White and Elijah Moleon both pouring in 18 points to lead the way.
The duo both led the team in rebounding as well with eight rebounds apiece.
Lance-Amir Paul scored 16 points, dished out nine assists, grabbed four rebounds and had four steals for the Cougars.
Kendrick Christian came off the bench to score 11 points and dish out four assists.
Eric Conner chipped in six points and six rebounds.
Trinity Valley 87, CBC 85
The Cougars fell by two points in their Region XIV opener at home back on Nov. 23.
Trinity Valley forced a turnover on CBC’s final possession to secure a two-point victory over the Cougars at the Peter S. Marecek Physical Fitness Center.
The Cardinals outscored CBC 41-38 in the second half to erase a one-point halftime deficit.
White led the Cougars in the loss, hitting five triples on his way to 23 points. He also added six rebounds.
Paul chipped in 16 points and dished out eight assists.
Christian came off the bench to add 13 points and five rebounds.
Moleon scored 11 points and grabbed nine rebounds in the loss.
CBC 97, San Antonio College 74
The Cougars routed San Antonio College on Nov. 19 in Beeville.
Coastal Bend won the first half 41-27 and the second half 56-47.
Five Cougars scored in double figures in the win with Moleon leading the way with 24 points on 11-of-14 shooting.
He also had eight rebounds.
Paul had 14 points and 12 assists, while Desmond McNiel had 14 points.
Conner had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
White scored 10 points, dished out five assists and recorded three steals.
Donovan Deal added six points and eight rebounds.