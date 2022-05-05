Behind a barrage of two-baggers, the Coastal Bend College baseball team beat the Blinn Buccaneers in Region XIV play April 19 in Beeville.
The Cougars recorded eight doubles on their way to a 13-5 victory over the Bucs at Joe Hunter Field.
Eric Martinez banged out three doubles, going 3 for 5 with two RBIs. Garrett Whitaker hit a pair of doubles as part of his 4-for-5 performance at the dish. He drove in a run and scored four times.
Ryan Davenport, Keagan Solomon and Damian Rodriguez each had one double.
Davenport went 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs, while Solomon was 1 for 2 with three RBIs and a run. Rodriguez was 1 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Ben Hovda scored twice and drove home two runs, while Alex Garza went 2 for 4 with three runs.
Coastal Bend tied the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the second, then took the lead with five runs in the fourth before adding two more runs in the fifth.
The Cougars added one in the seventh and three in the eighth.
Ian Sexton picked up the victory. He allowed five runs on two hits and struck out four in 5 2/3 innings.
Johnny Garza picked up the save in long relief. He didn’t allow a hit in 2 1/3 innings of work after coming on for Sexton.
The Cougars are now 18-26 overall and 8-21 in Region XIV play on the year.
Cougars finish set against Alvin with win
Coastal Bend closed out a three-game set with Alvin with a 12-0 victory at Joe Hunter Field April 15.
Coastal Bend scored nine times in the first in running away with the victory.
Garza went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and three runs to lead the Cougars. He hit a home run and two singles.
Davenport hit a home run as well and was 1 for 2 with three RBIs and two runs scored.
Victor Armendariz was 1 for 3 with two RBIs and one run. Selvin Anderson went 1 for 2 with an RBI and two runs. Christian Terranova and Martinez both drove in runs for the Cougars.
Cobe Reeves earned the victory. He pitched five shutout innings and allowed just four hits while striking out six.
Alvin won the first game of the set 8-4 on April 13 before claiming an 11-1 win in the second game of the series April 15.
In the first game, Whitaker went 3 for 4 with an RBI and run to lead the Cougar offense. Solomon was 2 for 5 with an RBI and Garza was 1 for 1 with an RBI and a run. Brandon Gonzales went 3 for 4 and scored once.
Jaden Meredith took the loss. He gave up eight runs on 15 hits in 7 2/3 innings.
In the second game, Damian Rodriguez drove in CBC’s only run with an RBI double in the fifth. He was 2 for 2 on the afternoon with two doubles.
Davenport scored that run for the Cougars.
Preston Allen shouldered the loss. He gave up nine runs on eight hits in four innings.
