The Coastal Bend College men’s basketball team snapped a three-game skid and got just its second win since returning from the holiday break on the first day of February.
The Cougars went on the road and beat Jacksonville 84-56 in Region XIV play.
Coastal Bend built a 39-26 lead in the first half and outscored the Jags 45-30.
No individual statistics were available at press time.
The Cougars improved to 5-16 overall and 3-9 in region play with the win.
Lee 89, CBC 71
The Lee Rebels downed the Cougars in Baytown Jan. 29.
Lee led by 11 at halftime, 43-32, and took the second half 46-39.
Robert Gil and Robert Chapman both poured in 18 points to lead all scorers.
Chapman posted a double-double with 10 rebounds to go with those 18 points.
Gill added four assists and three rebounds.
Jaylen Williams scored 13 points to go with five assists and four rebounds. Lonzo Rand added 11 points.
Faybeyon Shelton added seven points and eight rebounds.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•