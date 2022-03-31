Coastal Bend College’s baseball team romped to a doubleheader sweep of the Schreiner junior varsity team March 16.
The Cougars won the first game 28-1 in five innings, then took the nightcap 19-9 in five innings.
In the first game, Coastal Bend pounded out 28 hits and scored at least six runs in three different innings on the way to the lopsided win.
Damian Rodriguez, Brandon Gonzales and Scott Siebenthall led the Cougar offense. Rodriguez was 4 for 6 with five RBIs and two runs, Gonzales went 4 for 4 with five RBIs and five runs and Siebenthall went 4 for 5 with five RBIs and four runs. Gonzales and Siebenthall both hit two home runs, while Rodriguez hit one dinger.
Ryan Davenport added four RBIs and scored three times while going 2 for 3 at the dish.
Mateo Saenz was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and three runs. Ben Hovda was 4 for 6 with two RBIs and three runs and Zach Seigrist was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and three runs. Eric Martinez and Victor Armendariz both had two hits and one RBI.
All nine Cougar batters scored at least twice in the win.
Isaiah Rodriguez picked up the win on the mound. He gave up a run on two hits and struck out six in five innings.
In the second game, Nomar Garcia fueled another lopsided win with his eight-RBI performance.
He went 3 for 3 with three home runs as the Cougars ran away with it.
Keagan Solomon also was 3 for 3 with a home run and two singles, drove in three runs and scored twice.
David Lopez and Johnny Garza both drove in a pair of runs in the victory.
Four other Cougars had one RBI apiece.
Javy Rios got the win in relief. He allowed just one unearned run on three hits over two innings of work.
Coastal Bend moved to 10-14 on the year with the wins.
Alvin sweeps four-game set from CBC
The Alvin Dolphins took all four games in their set with Coastal Bend.
The Dolphins won in Beeville 7-4 on March 9, then claimed victories of 19-3 and 11-7 in Alvin March 12, before finishing off the sweep with a 10-2 victory in Alvin March 13.
Alvin, after falling behind 4-1, scored the final six runs of the game during its win on March 9.
Garrett Whitaker was 2 for 3 with two RBIs for the Cougars, while Hovda went 1 for 2 with an RBI. Armendariz had two hits and two runs, while Gonzales had one hit and one run.
Four other Cougars had one hit apiece.
Eric Elizondo took the loss after giving up two unearned runs without allowing a hit or recording an out.
In Game 2, Alvin broke a 3-3 tie with a 16-run outburst in the bottom of the fourth to get the five-inning win.
Eric Martinez went 1 for 3 with two RBIs, while Armendariz hit a solo home run for his lone hit of the game.
Cobe Reeves took the loss. He gave up eight runs on nine hits over three-plus innings of work.
In Game 3, Coastal Bend rallied to tie the game at 7-7 in the eighth, but Alvin broke that tie with four in the bottom half of the same inning to pick up the victory.
Hovda was 3 for 5 with two RBIs and three runs, while Solomon went 2 for 5 with two RBIs and two runs. Alex Garza was 2 for 5 with an RBI and a run scored.
All three hit home runs in the contest.
Rodriguez recorded three hits: a double and two singles.
Ian Sexton took the loss. He gave up four runs on two hits in two innings.
In the series finale, Alvin pushed across two in the third and four in both the fourth and fifth innings en route to a win.
Hovda and Rodriguez both had one hit and one RBI for the Cougars. Saenz went 2 for 3 with a double and a single.
Jacob Guzman took the loss. He gave up six runs on five hits in 3 2/3 innings.
