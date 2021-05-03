Coastal Bend College’s men’s soccer bounced back from its first two losses of the season with a victory over Blinn in Brenham April 20.
The Cougars used three first-half goals to beat the Buccaneers 3-2.
The visitors scored the first two goals of the contest and never trailed.
In the eighth minute, Owen Thomas put the first goal away for the Cougars with Thomas Williams getting the assist.
Then, in the 26th minute, Ryan Lewis beat the Buc keeper after a feed from Gabriel Campora to make it 2-0.
Blinn made it 2-1 in the 30th, but CBC extended its lead right before halftime with Harry Garbutt, scoring in the 43rd minute off a feed from Campora.
Late in the second half, Blinn scored to make it 3-2, but CBC keeper Harry Scott held from there to clinch the victory.
Scott played all 90 in net to claim the win. He made five saves.
Coastal Bend improved to 4-2-1 overall with the victory. It also upped the Cougars’ Region XIV mark to 4-1 on the year.
LSU-Eunice 2, CBC 1
The Bengals scored once in each half to beat the Cougars on April 16.
The Bengals took the lead in the 20th minute and held a 1-0 advantage at halftime.
Lewis got the equalizer for his side in the 65th minute, scoring off a feed from Williams.
The Bengals got the winner in the 86th minute, though, with Euwin Stevens beating Scott.
Scott took the loss, giving up two goals and making six saves for the match.
