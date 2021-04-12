After struggling in a four-game set with Region XIV foe San Jacinto, the Coastal Bend College baseball team picked up a 6-4 victory on the road against the Texas Lutheran University junior varsity squad in Seguin.
The Cougars climbed to 11-15 overall with the victory over the Bulldogs.
CBC broke a 3-3 tie in the seventh, scoring three times to go up 6-3 on the Bulldogs.
The Cougars parlayed their six hits into the six runs for the win.
Kaiden Beaty hit a solo home run for his lone hit in a 1-for-3 performance at the dish for the Cougars.
JB Trees hit a double and a single in going 2 for 5. He also drove in two runs.
Michael Villalon, Zach Seigrist and Jacob Wilson each had an RBI as well for the Cougars.
Ky Zarate earned his first win of the year in relief. He allowed a run on two hits and struck out five in three innings of work.
Isaiah Rodriguez pitched a scoreless ninth to pick up his first save of the season.
San Jac takes three of four from CBC
The San Jacinto Gators swept a doubleheader from CBC on March 25 and then split with the Cougars on March 27 in Beeville.
In the first set, San Jac won the first game 8-2 and then claimed a 7-3 win in the second game.
Coastal Bend managed just two hits in the Game 1 loss with Villalon and Ruben Sepulveda each hitting singles. Villalon had the team’s only RBI.
Cobe Reeves suffered the loss after giving up five runs on four hits and issuing eight walks in 2 2/3 innings.
In the nightcap of that set, San Jac scored the first five of the game and never trailed.
The Cougars scored all three of their runs in the sixth.
Trees hit two singles in going 2 for 3, and Villalon had two singles in going 2 for 5. Four other Cougars had one hit apiece.
Ian Sexton surrendered five runs on eight hits, walked four and struck out seven over five innings in taking the loss.
CBC won Game 1 of the set in Beeville March 27.
The Cougars rallied out of a 7-3 deficit with four in the sixth, then, after San Jac retook the lead in the top of the seventh, won it with two runs on the seventh.
The first of those two runs came on a bases-loaded walk, then Sepulveda hit an sacrifice fly to center to plate Wilson for the winning run.
Sepulveda and Ryan Davenport both had two RBIs, while four other Cougars had one RBI apiece.
Garrett Whitaker was one of those four thanks to his solo home run in the sixth.
Alec Cruz picked up the victory, giving up just one run on two hits in his only inning of work in relief.
In the nightcap, San Jac led 5-1 after seven innings before holding off the Cougar rally in the final two innings.
Sepulveda and Villalon both had two hits and scored once. Sepulveda had an RBI, as did Seigrist.
The loss went to Jaden Meredith. He allowed four runs on four hits in 3 1/3 innings.
