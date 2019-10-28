BEEVILLE – The Coastal Bend men’s soccer team closed out its regular season home slate with a thrilling double-overtime victory over Angelina Sunday afternoon at Cougar Field.
The Cougars claimed their sixth one-goal victory of the season with a 3-2 triumph over the Roadrunners.
Angelina took the first lead of the contest in the 15th minute on a Jack Price goal.
Coastal Bend evened the match in the 24th minute when Ryan Lewis scored off feed from Pradeep Stampa.
Lewis then got the assist on the Coastal Bend’s go-ahead goal in the 51st minute, feeding Emile Rudd, who converted to make it 2-1 Cougars.
Angelina got the equalizer in the 75th minute when Ulises Mercado beat Cougar goalie Lewis Tyler.
The match remained tied at 2-2 through the first overtime, but the Cougars wouldn’t settle for a second straight 2-2 tie.
Just minutes before the final horn, Julian Colchado was fouled in the box and awarded a penalty kick.
The sophomore midfielder put the penalty kick past Roadrunner goalie Shane Wallace for the game-winning goal for the Cougars.
It was Colchado’s third goal of the season and his second game winner.
He also scored the game winner in the team’s 2-1 win over Paris earlier this month.
It was also his second successful penalty kick conversion of the year.
Tyler played all 90 in net for the Cougars in the victory, stopping 11 of the 13 shots he faced from the visiting Roadrunners.
The Cougars upped their mark to 6-6-1 overall and in Region XIV with the win.
Coastal Bend, with the win combined with Blinn’s win over Laredo, clinched the No. 4 seed in the upcoming region tournament.
The Cougars will host a first-round match in the tournament on Oct. 30 at 3 p.m. at Cougar Field.
Coastal Bend’s opponent, the No. 5 seed, will be determined this weekend in the final week of regular season play.
Laredo and Angelina are tied for fifth in the region standings currently. Laredo hosts Coastal Bend Saturday afternoon, while Angelina travels to Blinn Saturday evening.
If the Palominos and Roadrunners remain tied after their final games, Laredo would take the No. 5 seed based on the region’s head-to-head goal differential tiebreaker.
CBC 2, Blinn 2
The Cougars’ match with Blinn last Friday ended in a tie.
Coastal Bend scored twice in the first half, but Blinn matched that feat in the second half before the two teams played to a scoreless stalemate through both overtime periods.
Charlie Osborne put CBC ahead in the 18th minute off a feed from Donal Rahill.
In the 33rd minute, Rudd converted an assist from Callum Dean into a 2-0 Cougar lead.
Blinn scored twice on penalty kicks in the second half to even things with Farit Ha scoring both of them in the 54th and 81st minutes, respectively.
Zachariah Simpson stopped all eight of the shots he faced in during regular play, allowing just the two penalty kick goals during his 110 minutes in net for CBC.