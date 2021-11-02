Jorge Ortega kept a clean sheet and Hilal Khan provided the only goal of the match to help the Coastal Bend College men’s soccer team grab a win in its regular season home finale Oct. 15.
The Cougars locked up the No. 3 seed in the upcoming NJCAA Region XIV tournament with the 1-0 victory over visiting the Blinn Buccaneers at Cougar Field.
Coastal Bend improved to 8-5 in region play with the victory, which gives them a 1 1/2-game advantage over Blinn in the region standings.
The Cougars are now 8-6-1 overall with the one-goal victory, their fourth such win this year.
After a scoreless first half that saw just three shots on goal combined between the two teams, Khan broke the scoreless tie in the 65th minute by scoring off a pass from Andre Applewhaite.
Ortega stopped five shots in the second half and had six saves overall to earn the win in net.
The victory snapped Coastal Bend’s three-match losing streak.
The Cougars were set to close out the season Oct. 23 with a road trip to Mount Pleasant to face the Eagles of Northeast Texas.
Jacksonville 1, CBC 0
The Jaguars scored the game’s only goal in the second half to beat Coastal Bend in Jacksonville Oct. 16.
The Jags’ Julius Rahmig scored on a free kick in the 57th minute for the game winner.
It was the only goal allowed by Ortega, who was in net for CBC. He stopped 10 shots on the day.
Coastal Bend put a total of nine shots on goal with Khan and Thomas Williams both recording two, but Jacksonville’s goalie stopped all nine.
