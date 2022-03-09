Coastal Bend College’s men’s basketball team completed a season sweep of nearby rival Victoria on Feb. 21.
The Cougars held off a second-half rally by the Pirates to win 88-84 at the Peter S. Marecek Physical Fitness Center in Beeville.
Coastal Bend shot 60.0% from the field, including 40.7% from 3-point range, to get the win.
Robert Gil led all scorers, pouring in 26 points on 9-of-13 shooting, which included six makes from long range. He also had five assists and two steals.
Lonzo Rand scored 16 points and pulled down eight rebounds, while Faybeyon Shelton had 14 points and three boards.
Jaylen Williams had 12 points, six assists and five rebounds. Robert Chapman came off the bench to score 10 points and dish out six assists.
Lee 100, CBC 71
Lee pulled away in the second half to beat Coastal Bend Feb. 23, outscoring the Cougars 49-24 in the half.
No individual statistics for the Cougars were available at press time.
Coastal Bend fell to 8-19 overall and 6-12 in Region XIV play with the loss.
Lamar St.-Port Arthur 92, CBC 74
The Seahawks outscored CBC by nine points in both halves to win by 18 Feb. 19.
Gil hit four triples on his way to scoring a team-best 20 points. He also had five rebounds and five assists.
Williams scored 11 points to go with four assists, while Rand and Shelton both had 10 points.
Ka’von Moore scored eight points and grabbed eight rebounds.
