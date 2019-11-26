LEVELLAND – Both New Mexico Military Institute and South Plains handed the Coastal Bend men’s basketball team a loss last week at the South Plains’ Texan Classic.
The NMMI Broncos downed the Cougars 70-60 last Friday.
The Cougars led 31-30 at halftime, but NMMI outscored them 40-29 in the second half to get the win.
Desmond McNiel came off the bench to lead CBC in scoring with 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting, including a perfect 3-for-3 performance from beyond the arc.
He was the lone Cougar in double figures in the loss.
Kendrick Christian and Elijah Moleon both scored eight points.
Christian and Donovan Deal led the team in rebounding with four apiece.
The Cougars made 6 of 7 from long range, but shot just 32.3 percent from the field overall (21 of 65).
The next day, sixth-ranked South Plains beat the Cougars 99-49 at the Texan Dome.
The Texans outscored CBC 53-20 in the first half and 46-29 in the second half.
Lance-Amir Paul was the lone Cougar in double figures, coming off the bench to score 14 points.
McNiel had nine points. Eric Conner poured in eight points and grabbed a team-best six rebounds.
The Cougars shot 31.7 percent from the field in the game, including 17.9 percent (5 for 28) from 3-point range.
The Cougars fell to 3-4 overall with the loss.
Ranger 87, CBC 73
Second-ranked Ranger downed the Cougars on Nov. 12 at the Peter S. Marecek Physical Fitness Center.
The visitors led 49-39 at halftime and outscored CBC 38-34 in the second half.
Paul led three Cougars in double figures with 17 points to go with seven assists and five rebounds.
Christian poured in 15 points and dished out eight assists, while McNiel had 12 points and four rebounds.
Moleon added nine points, seven rebounds and six blocks.