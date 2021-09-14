After opening the year with three wins in its first four matches, the Coastal Bend volleyball team dropped its first two Region XIV contests of the year at the Peter S. Marecek Physical Fitness Center.
Lee and Panola both swept the Cougars in Beeville on back-to-back nights, Aug. 31 and Sept. 1.
Lee beat the Cougars 25-14, 25-20 and 25-23.
Odalys Gonzalez led the Cougar offense with 10 kills to go with four digs and two aces.
Renata Dominguez recorded six kills and had five block assists. Gabriel Theut added four kills, six digs, three block assists, two aces and four assists.
Cierra Ovalle led the defense with 12 digs. Lea Gonzales recorded a team-high 16 assists.
Panola then swept the Cougars thanks to wins of 25-15, 25-15 and 25-11.
Gonzalez again paced the offense with seven kills. She also had 10 digs and a block assist.
Dominguez registered five kills, two digs and two block assists. Ysabella Hinojosa added four kills and 10 digs.
Ovalle also had 10 digs for the Cougars.
Gonzales had a team-best 12 assists.
The Cougars fell to 3-3 overall and 0-2 in region play with the loss.
CBC 3, Temple 2
The Cougars won a five-set affair over Temple on Aug. 24 to open the 2021 season.
CBC won the odd-numbered sets, claiming a 25-14 win in the first, a 25-21 win in the third and a 15-11 win in the fifth. Temple won the second set 25-18 and the fourth set 25-22.
Dominguez led CBC with 10 kills. Gonzalez and Theut both had nine kills. Ovalle had 24 digs, while Hinojosa had 17, and Gonzalez and Gonzales both had 16.
Gonzales led in assists with 25.
North Central Texas 3, CBC 1
North Central Texas won the first, second and fourth sets to beat CBC Aug. 27 in Beeville.
The visitors won 25-19 in the first, 25-20 in the second and 25-17 in the fourth. CBC won the third set 25-17.
Gonzalez posted a double-double with 19 kills to go with 12 digs in the loss. Dominguez had 12 kills.
Ovalle led in digs with 22. Hinojosa had 20 digs, Denice Paz had 13 digs and Gonzales had 11 digs to go with 28 assists, three aces and three kills.
CBC 3, Ranger 1
The Cougars responded to the loss to NCT with a four-set victory over Range Aug. 28.
Ranger won the opening set 25-20, but CBC won the next three sets by counts of 25-21, 25-14 and 25-20.
Gonzalez had a double-double of 13 kills and 13 digs. She also had three block assists.
Dominguez and Theut both recorded 12 digs. Theut added four digs, four block assists and four aces.
Ovalle led in digs with 31 and Gonzales led in assists with 35.
CBC 3, Frank Phillips 1
The Cougars again won the final three sets after falling in the first to beat Frank Phillips Aug. 28.
Frank Phillips won the first set 25-20, but CBC won the second set 25-17, the third set 25-18 and the fourth set 25-19.
Gonzalez had her third straight double-double with 19 kills and 16 digs.
Dominguez registered 13 kills to go with five block assists and one solo block.
Ovalle led the defense with 26 digs. Gonzales had 37 assists and 11 digs to go with two aces.
Hinojosa recorded seven kills and 17 digs.
Theut added seven kills, nine digs, three solo blocks, three block assists and two aces.
