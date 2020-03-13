BEEVILLE – The five-day stretch from Feb. 21-26 was not kind to the Coastal Bend baseball team.
The Cougars went 2-5 over that period, which included four straight losses to Western Oklahoma State at Joe Hunter Field.
The Cougars’ two wins came against the Texas Lutheran junior varsity team on Feb. 25 and then over Huston-Tillotson on Feb. 26.
They beat TLU 14-2 in Seguin and bested Huston-Tillotson 7-3 in Game 1 of a doubleheader in Beeville.
In the second game of the doubleheader on Feb. 26, H-T rallied in the seventh to beat the Cougars 14-10.
No individual statistics were available for the games at press time.
Western Oklahoma State’s four wins over the Cougars came over three days – 5-1 on Feb. 21, 3-1 and 5-4 on Feb. 22 and then 11-9 on Feb. 23.
The Pioneers scored four times in the first inning on their way to the win on Feb. 21.
Ryan Howell hit a solo home run in the first inning for CBC’s only run of the game.
Eric Martinez went 2 for 4 with a double and a single.
Nolan Cox shouldered the loss, giving up four runs on six hits and striking out nine in seven innings.
In Game 1 of the doubleheader on Feb. 22, Western scored runs in the third, fifth and seventh to get the win.
Bret Copeland hit a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh for the Cougars’ lone run.
Four other Cougars had one hit apiece.
Luis Martinez took the loss after giving up three runs on four hits. He struck out 10.
In Game 2, the Pioneers scored five times in the fifth inning to erase a 4-0 deficit and win by a run.
Argelio Guajardo, Eric Martinez, Klayton Henderson and Ryan Howell each drove in runs for the Cougars.
Guajardo and Henderson both had two hits.
Devin Aguado took the loss. He gave up two runs on two hits after coming on in relief of starter Logan Henderson.
Western scored seven times in the first inning to jump in front in the fourth game of the set on Feb. 23.
K. Henderson went 3 for 4 with a home run, a double and a single with an RBI and two runs to lead the Cougar offense.
Kaiden Beaty also hit a solo home run for CBC.
Haldamel Perez hit two doubles and was 2 for 4 for the game.
Hunter Kloesel took the loss. He gave up seven runs on seven hits in his only inning of work in the first.
The Cougars are now 10-9 on the season.