The Coastal Bend College baseball team dropped the final two games of a four-game set with nationally-ranked Region XIV foe San Jacinto at Joe Hunter Field on the last day of February.
The Gators won 15-4 in seven innings in the first game, then took the nightcap 12-4.
No statistics for Coastal Bend were available at press time.
The losses dropped Coastal Bend to 6-8 overall and 1-3 in region play.
Four days before, the Cougars beat San Jacinto 7-6 in Houston thanks to a three-run outburst in the top of the ninth.
CBC led 3-2 going into the bottom of the fifth, but San Jac scored three times that half-inning to take the lead back.
CBC then made it 5-4 in the seventh before coming through with three in the top of the ninth to go in front.
San Jac got a run back in the bottom half of the final inning, but CBC was able to kill the Gator rally to secure the win.
Ryan Davenport went 3 for 3 and scored twice to lead the Cougar offense.
Christian Terranova drove in two runs (the first on an RBI groundout and the second on a bases-loaded hit batsman), while Eric Martinez had the team’s other RBI with his first-inning single.
Jaden Meredith scored the victory on the bump in relief. He allowed just one hit in his only inning of work and improved to 1-0 on the year.
Ian Sexton gave up a run on two hits in his lone inning of work, but was able to finish things off to pick up his second save of the year.
