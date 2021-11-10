Coastal Bend College’s men’s soccer team finished off regular season play with a 2-1 loss to Northeast Texas in Mount Pleasant Oct. 23.
The Cougars scored first in the match, but the Eagles quickly even it and eventually win it late in the second half.
Harry Garbutt converted a feed from Hilal Khan into the first goal of the match in the 11th minute, giving the Cougars a 1-0 lead.
However, that lead lasted less than six minutes with Northeast Texas’ David Imbert scoring in the 17th minute with Jordan DaCosta getting the assist.
Imbert also scored the game winner for the Eagles with DaCosta again feeding him for a goal in the 78th minute to the put the Eagles in front.
Jorge Ortega took the loss in net for the Cougars after stopping eight of the 10 shots he faced from the Eagles.
The Cougars finished the regular season with a mark of 8-7-1 overall, going 8-6 in Region XIV play on the year.
Coastal Bend was slated to open play in the postseason on the road in the NJCAA Gulf South District Championship on Oct. 29.
The fifth-seeded Cougars traveled to No. 4 Jacksonville to face the Jaguars in the first round of the district tournament.
During the regular season, the two teams split their two meetings with Coastal Bend winning 2-1 in Jacksonville on Sept. 11 before the Jags returned the favor in Beeville, winning 1-0 on Oct. 16.
The winner of the matchup would face the winner of the first-round contest between No. 1 Tyler and No. 8 Paris.
