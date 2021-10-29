As good as the end of September was for the Coastal Bend College men’s soccer team, the start of October has been equally unkind to the Cougars.
The Cougars dropped back-to-back matches on Oct. 9 and 13, which dropped them to just 1-3 during the month.
Coastal Bend fell 1-0 at home to Tyler Oct. 9, then dropped a 4-1 decision on the road at Angelina four days later.
Tyler’s win over the Cougars came in the final seconds.
After playing to scoreless deadlock through the first 89 minutes, Tyler scored in the final minute of the match when Jonathon Martinez pushed a goal past Cougar goalie Harry Scott for the winner.
Scott had stopped the first 11 shots he faced from the Apaches, who are ranked fourth in this week’s NJCAA national poll.
Coastal Bend put just three shots on goal in the match, one each from Giancarlo Laste Pretto, Patrick Wyatt and Thomas Williams.
Angelina then ran away from the Cougars Oct. 13.
The Roadrunners, who are ranked 12th in this week’s national poll, scored goals in the 12th, 52nd, 65th and 67th minutes to beat the Cougars.
No individual statistics were available for the Cougars were available at press time.
The loss dropped CBC to 7-5-1 overall and 7-4 in Region XIV play.
The Cougars are currently third in the region standings behind Tyler and Angelina, respectively. They are a game and a half up on Blinn in the standings.
