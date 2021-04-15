Coastal Bend College’s volleyball team earned its highest district tournament seed ever March 29 thanks to a road victory in Wharton.
The Cougars secured the No. 6 seed in the NJCAA Mid-South District Championship by beating Wharton County in four sets.
The win got the Cougars to 6-12 overall and 2-11 in region play on the season.
They were slated to face No. 3-seeded Tyler April 1 at the district tournament, which will be hosted by Trinity Valley in Athens. The winner advances to the championship semifinals to face the winner of Navarro-Wharton County, while the loser falls into the consolation bracket and faces the loser of that Navarro-Wharton County match.
The Cougars secured the sixth seed by closing out Wharton County in four after the two teams split the first two set.
Coastal Bend won 26-24 in the first set, but the Pioneers won the second set 25-22 to even the match.
The Cougars dominated the third set, winning 25-13, before closing out the match with a 25-21 triumph in the fourth set.
Odalys Gonzalez hit .412 for the match with 15 kills against just one error on 34 total attacks.
She also had 11 digs and an ace for the Cougars.
Renata Dominguez put down nine kills and also recorded four solo blocks and six block assists.
Devin Branch and Watta Kanneh had four kills apiece with Branch recording three block assists and Kanneh recording four block assists. Kanneh also added 11 digs.
Leandra Miranda fueled the offense with 28 assists.
Meadow Rodriguez led the defense with 22 digs.
Trinity Valley 3, CBC 1
Trinity Valley bested the Cougars in four sets March 25. The Cardinals won the first set 25-23, the second set 25-14 and the fourth set 25-21.
CBC’s win came in the third set by a 25-21 count.
Dominguez and Kanneh paced CBC’s offense with 10 kills apiece.
Kanneh made it a double-double with 15 digs.
Rodriguez had 26 digs to lead the defense, while Miranda had 26 assists to lead the offense. Miranda also had 13 digs.
Cierra Ovalle added 18 digs.
Navarro 3, CBC 0
Navarro rolled to a three-set win over CBC, beating the Cougars 25-15, 25-17 and 25-18, respectively.
Rodriguez had seven kills to lead CBC. She also tied for the team lead in digs with 19.
Ovalle also had 19 digs.
Miranda recorded 16 assists.
