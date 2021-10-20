The Coastal Bend women’s volleyball team fell to 0-8 in Region XIV play with a road loss to Panola Oct. 5.
The Fillies beat the Cougars 25-9 in the opening set, and then won both the second and third sets by counts of 25-10.
Coastal Bend managed just 10 kills in the loss with Odalys Gonzalez recording half of them. She also had 10 digs on the night.
Renata Dominguez and Ysabella Hinojosa both had two kills, while Gabriel Theut had one kill.
Hinojosa added 13 digs, while Theut had five digs, two block assists and two aces.
Leah Gonzales led in assists with eight to go with 11 digs.
The loss dropped the Cougars to 10-13 overall on the season.
CBC 3, Our Lady of the Lake JV 2
The Cougars beat the Our Lady of the Lake junior varsity team in five sets Oct. 2.
Coastal Bend won the odd-numbered sets, the first 25-20, the third 25-19 and the fifth 15-13.
The Saints won the second set 25-21 and the fourth set 25-22.
Gonzalez led the Cougar offense with 14 kills to go with nine digs and four aces.
Dominguez hit .348 for the match with 11 kills against three errors on 23 attacks. She also had four solo blocks and two block assists.
Theut had nine kills, seven digs and two assists.
Rebekah Karl recorded five kills, while Leah Gonzales had three kills, 31 assists, six digs and two block assists.
Cierra Ovalle led in digs with 14.
Trinity Valley 3, CBC 0
The visiting Trinity Valley Cardinals swept Coastal Bend Oct. 2.
Trinity Valley won the first set 25-20, the second set 25-15 and the third set 25-20.
Gonzalez had a double-double to lead CBC, recording 11 kills and 11 digs.
Dominguez registered seven kills, while Hinojosa led in digs with 14.
Gonzales had eight assists, three kills, three digs and three aces.
Theut led in assists with 11 to go with two kills.
