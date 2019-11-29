BEEVILLE – The Coastal Bend women’s basketball team lost all three of its games at its own tournament last week.
The Cougars fell to McLennan, Ranger and Temple at the Coastal Bend Classic, played at the Peter S. Marecek Physical Fitness Center.
McLennan handed the Lady Cougars an 80-54 loss last Thursday.
The Highlassies jumped in front 23-10 after one quarter and led 46-23 by halftime. Coastal Bend won the third quarter 17-14, but McLennan outscored the hosts 20-14 in the fourth quarter to secure the win.
Jada Mitchell and Essence Richards both scored 11 points to lead Coastal Bend in the loss.
Olivia Chisolm and Cassie Hogan both contributed nine to the cause.
Mitchell, Aneth Jimenez and Marley Martinez each grabbed four rebounds to lead the team.
McLennan held the Cougars to just 27.9-percent shooting in the game while making 39.1 percent on its end.
On Friday, Ranger handed the Cougars a 68-49 loss.
The Lady Rangers won all four quarters en route to the win: 18-13 in the first, 16-15 in the second, 17-10 in the third and 17-11 in the fourth.
Martinez hit four treys on her way to a team-best 16 points for CBC.
Mitchell made just one field goal, but was 7 of 8 at the line to finish with nine points. She also led the team in rebounded with 12 caroms.
Jada Sheridan had eight points and four rebounds.
On Saturday, Temple also won all four quarters on its way to an 88-58 win over the Cougars.
The visitors won the first 16-14, the second 25-12, the third 23-18 and the fourth 24-14.
Martinez led three Cougars in double figures with 16 points.
Hogan poured in 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds, while Sheridan scored 10 points to go with four rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Chisolm added eight points for CBC.
The Cougars fell to 1-5 with the losses.