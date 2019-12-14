BIG SPRING – The Coastal Bend women’s basketball team fell to 1-9 on the year Saturday with a loss to the only team it has beaten this year.
Howard avenged a Nov. 8 loss to the Cougars with a 64-48 win over Coastal Bend Saturday afternoon.
The Lady Hawks won each of the first three periods: 21-16 in the first, 16-10 in the second and 10-4 in the third.
CBC won the fourth 18-17.
Rosalie Hansen and Marley Martinez both scored 10 points to lead CBC.
Essence Richards scored seven points and grabbed a team-best 11 rebounds in the loss.
Olivia Chisolm scored six points and dished out five assists.
Cassie Hogan added four points and seven rebounds to the cause.
It was Coastal Bend’s seventh straight loss since its win over the Hawks.
Frank Phillips 82, CBC 51
The Lady Plainsmen blew past CBC in Big Spring Friday afternoon.
Frank Phillips won the first quarter 22-15, the second quarter 22-9, the third 17-16 and the fourth 21-11.
Martinez, Richards and Aneth Jimenez each scored eight points to pace Coastal Bend.
Richards also tied for the team lead in rebounds with eight with Chisolm.
Chisolm added six points and four assists.
Hogan added seven points and four rebounds.
Temple 103, CBC 56
Temple downed the Lady Cougars in lopsided fashion on Nov. 26.
The hosts outscored CBC 30-10 in the first, 27-23 in the second, 26-15 in the third and 20-8 in the fourth.
Martinez had 16 points and grabbed seven steals to lead CBC.
Jimenez poured in 12 points and grabbed five boards, while Richards scored eight points to go with four rebounds.
Jada Sheridan also added eight points.
McLennan 94, CBC 55
The Highlassies earned their second win of the year over CBC on Nov. 19.
McLennan took the first quarter 26-8, the second 24-13, the third 26-18 and the fourth 18-16.
Martinez hit three triples on her way to a team-best 17 points. She also had three boards, three steals and two assists.
Jimenez came off the bench to add 12 points.
Hogan grabbed a team-best seven boards to go with five points.
Richards chipped in six points and five rebounds.