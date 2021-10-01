After going winless through its first three matches, the Coastal Bend College men’s soccer team won back-to-back region contests on Sept. 11 and 15.
The Cougars won 2-1 over Jacksonville on the road on Sept. 11, then, four days later, beat Blinn by the same margin in Brenham.
Coastal Bend scored the first two goals of the contest against Jacksonville before surviving a furious late charge from the Jaguars.
Owen Thomas put the Cougars in front in 12th minute, converting off a feed from Hilal Khan.
Thomas Williams stretched the CBC lead to 2-0 when he converted in the 61st minute.
Jacksonville got its lone goal in the 79th, but Harry Scott was clean after that to secure the win.
Scott finished the match with five saves on the six shots he faced.
In Brenham, the Cougars rallied to beat the Bucs with a pair of late goals.
After a scoreless first half, Blinn took the lead in the 49th minute, but Khan got the equalizer for his side in the 75th minute with Thomas getting the assist.
In the 83rd minute, Williams scored the game winner for the Cougars on a penalty kick.
Scott again saved five of the six shots he faced while in net for the Cougars.
The back-to-back triumphs lifted Coastal Bend to 2-2-1 on the year.
The Cougars are 2-2 in Region XIV play.
