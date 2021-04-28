Coastal Bend College’s softball team feted its sophomores on April 10, and then went out and swept the visiting Galveston College Whitecaps at the John R. Beasley Sports Complex.
The Cougars won the first game of the doubleheader 1-0 in eight innings, then claimed the second game 4-2.
Harley Escamilla’s eighth-inning single proved to be the most important hit of her team’s seven during the game.
She hit a single that plated pinch runner Ashley Patterson for the winning run in the eighth inning.
Yadira Lopez went 2 for 3 with two singles, while four other Cougars each hit singles.
Kassandra Cardenas picked up the win in relief. She threw four innings of scoreless ball, scattering six hits.
In the second game, Coastal Bend grabbed the lead in the third inning and never trailed.
The Cougars led 2-0 after three innings, then tacked on a third run in the fourth inning. Galveston cut the lead to 3-2 in the sixth, but CBC got a run back in the bottom half of the same inning to provide the final margin.
Lopez drove in two of the team’s runs and went 1 for 4 for the game.
Escamilla went 3 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored, while Delisa Enriquez was 2 for 2 with a run scored. Lauryn Hernandez recorded two hits as well.
Carla Arellano got the win for CBC. She allowed two unearned runs on 10 hits, struck out three and walked two in seven innings of work.
The Cougars climbed t 9-10 overall and 6-4 in Region XIV play with the victories.
