BEEVILLE – The Coastal Bend volleyball team won one and lost two at its own tournament last week here in town.
The Cougars opened their Coastal Bend College Classic with a win over North Lake, but then fell to Frank Phillips and Cisco over the next two days.
Coastal Bend is now 5-3 on the year and was slated to face both Temple and Richland Wednesday night before returning home for a showdown with Northeast Lakeview tonight (Friday).
CBC 3, North Lake 1
The Cougars opened the tournament Thursday night by downing North Lake in four sets at the Peter S. Marecek Physical Fitness Center.
The Cougars won the opening set 25-20, but North Lake evened the match with a 25-20 win of its own in the second set.
Coastal Bend won the next two sets handily, downing the Lady Blazers 25-13 and 25-15.
Ava Johnson led the Cougar offense in the win, putting down 12 kills to go with three aces and seven digs.
Samantha Santos had nine kills, 19 assists and 18 digs in the victory.
Emma Batte added eight kills to go with three solo blocks and a block assist. Cameron Del Angel had seven kills and four digs.
Jodi Linscomb added three kills, two solo blocks and a block assist.
Alyssa Hutcheson paced the defense with 27 digs. She also had nine assists.
Leandra Miranda added 14 assists and six digs. She also had two kills.
Frank Phillips 3, CBC 1
On the second day of the Classic, CBC volleyball coach Macy Olness’ former employer handed her current squad a loss.
The Lady Plainsmen won the first set 25-17, then took the third and fourth sets by counts of 25-23 and 25-20.
CBC won the second set 25-16.
Del Angel had 13 kills to lead Coastal Bend.
Linscomb added seven kills, while Batte and Chasidy Gonzales both had five kills. Santos chipped in four kills.
Santos led the team in assists with 19 and also had 20 digs and two aces.
Hutcheson had 29 digs to lead the defense.
Miranda posted a double-double with 10 assists and 10 digs.
Gonzales added 14 digs.
Cisco 3, CBC 1
On the final day of the tournament, Cisco reeled off three straight set victories after losing the first to beat the Cougars.
Coastal Bend opened the match with a 25-19 win, but the Lady Wranglers responded by winning the next three sets by scores of 25-13, 25-22 and 25-21.
Johnson and Batte led the Cougars with eight kills apiece. Johnson also had six digs and a solo block, while Batte added four digs, two solo blocks and two block assists.
Del Angel had seven kills in the loss.
Miranda led in assists with 14 to go with 11 digs.
Hutcheson had 25 digs to lead the team.
Five Cougars in total recorded at least 10 digs in the loss, including Cierra Hernandez, who had 13.