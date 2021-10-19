Coastal Bend College’s men’s soccer team may have had its win streak snapped in its first match in October, but they bounced back four days later with its second win of 10-plus goals of the year.
The Cougars finished off a season sweep of Trinity Valley Oct. 6, routing the Cardinals 14-0 at Cougar Field in Beeville.
In the two meetings of the squads this year, Coastal Bend outscored the Cardinals by a combined 26-1 count.
The Cougars improved to 7-3-1 overall and 7-2 in Region XIV play.
Thomas Williams and Tyler Stallard both had hat tricks to lead the Cougars to the victory.
Williams scored three consecutive goals for the Cougars during a five-minute stretch in the opening half.
With the Cougars already leading 2-0, Williams scored on penalty kicks in the 17th and 20th minutes to double the Cougars’ lead.
In the 21st minute, Williams added his third goal of the afternoon off an assist from Abraham Lopez.
Stallard then scored his side’s next two goals, converting off an assist from Julio Coreas in the 27th and then off an assist from Ivan Perez in the 30th.
Harry Garbutt had CBC’s eighth goal of the half in the 39th minute with the assist going to Alan Yakupov.
CBC’s first two goals of the half came from Nahuel Suarez and Abraham Lopez in the seventh and ninth minutes, respectively. Owain Parker had the assist on Suarez’s goal, while Elijah Payne had the assist on Lopez’s goal.
In the second half, Giancarlo Laste Pretto got the scoring started for the Cougars in the 56th minute, making it 9-0. Francisco Alvarez got the assist on the goal.
Stallard completed his hat trick on a penalty kick in the 63rd minute to make it 10-0.
Ivan Perez converted off a feed from Sebastian Palomino in the 73rd, followed by a goal from Owen Thomas in the 74th with Perez getting the assist.
Parker scored in the 78th off a free kick for the Cougars, then Andre Applewhaite completed the scoring in the 89th with a goal off an assist from Hilal Khan.
Alex Coreas faced just two shots from Trinity Valley, stopping both of them to keep a clean sheet and earn the win in net for the Cougars.
Western Texas 2, CBC 1
The fifth-ranked Western Texas Westerners stopped the Cougars’ six-match win streak Oct. 2 in Snyder.
The Westerners got the winner in the 74th minute when Jorge Amaya beat Cougar goalie Jorge Ortega.
Western Texas took a 1-0 lead in the 60th minute, but CBC got the equalizer in the 65th when Patrick Wyatt scored off an assist from Charlie Ward.
Ortega was hit with the loss in net. He had 12 saves on the night.
