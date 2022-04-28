The Coastal Bend College softball team split a doubleheader with Galveston on April 9.
The Cougars won the first game of the doubleheader, but lost the second game.
Coastal Bend is now 16-21 overall and 9-6 in Region XIV play.
Tessa Ramirez pitched the Cougars to a 7-5 win in the first game.
The sophomore from Karnes City pitched a complete game in the circle, allowing six runs – three unearned – on eight hits while striking out four and walking two.
The Cougar offense gave Ramirez a three-run cushion in the first inning, then made it 5-0 in the top of the fourth.
CBC extended its lead to 7-2 in the fifth before holding off the Whitecaps over the final two innings.
Juliana Dominguez, Elia Palomo and Harly Escamilla each hit home runs for the Cougars in the win.
Dominguez was 1 for 4 with two RBIs and a run, while Palomo was 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs. Escamilla went 2 for 4 and drove in three runs while scoring once.
Grace Martinez was also 2 for 3 in the contest. Alana Benitez went 2 for 5 with a run scored.
Galveston earned the split with a 15-12 victory in the second game.
The game featured six home runs, three triples and five doubles between the two teams.
Dominguez hit a pair of dingers as part of her 2-for-4 performance. She drove in four runs and scored twice.
Kayla Martinez hit a two-run home run for her only hit of the contest.
Makayla Wesley was 1 for 3 with three RBIs and Benitez went 2 for 3 with an RBI and three runs. Ashley Patterson was 2 for 4 with one RBI and a run scored. Yadira Lopez was 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs.
In the circle, Isabella Gutierrez took the loss in relief. She gave up two runs on two hits in 2/3 innings.
