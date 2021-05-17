The Coastal Bend College softball team split doubleheaders with both Lamar State-Port Arthur and Galveston last week on the road.
The Cougars lost the first game in both series, but bounced back to win the second game both times.
On May 5, the Cougars fell 9-5 in Game 1 to Lamar State-Port Arthur, but won the second game of the doubleheader 6-3 over the Seahawks.
In Game 1, the hosts parlayed a six-run outburst in the second inning into a victory.
Destiny Escamilla and Yadira Lopez both pounded out three hits for the Cougars in the loss.
Four different Cougars drove in a run, including Escamilla, while five Cougars had one run apiece, a group that also included Escamilla.
Carla Arellano took the loss in the circle. She allowed six runs – five of which were unearned – on four hits in two innings.
Coastal Bend responded by winning Game 2, overcoming an early 2-0 deficit thanks to a three-run second and two-run third.
Katelynn Torres led the Cougar offense, going 3 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored. She reached base in all four of her plate appearances.
Tessa Ramirez picked up the win in the circle. She allowed three runs on seven hits and struck out four in seven innings.
On May 6, Coastal Bend split with Galveston. The Whitecaps won the first game 8-7 in eight innings before the Cougars claimed a 10-1 victory in the nightcap.
No individual statistics were available at press time.
The Cougars are 11-15 overall on the season, which includes a 7-9 mark in Region XIV play.
