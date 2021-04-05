The Coastal Bend College and Galveston College baseball teams traded victories by the same scores during a doubleheader in Beeville March 20.
Coastal Bend won the opening game of the double dip 5-4, then the Whitecaps returned the favor by the same count in the second game to complete the split.
The Cougars used a four-run fifth to get the win in the first game.
Galveston scored twice in the top of the fifth, but CBC erased the Whitecaps’ lead in the bottom half before tacking on another run in the sixth.
Galveston came up with two more in the seventh before Alec Cruz finally killed the rally to give CBC the win.
JJ Sanchez allowed just four hits over 6 1/3 innings en route to the win. He was responsible for all four runs, and struck out seven against three walks.
Cruz recorded the final two outs of the game after coming on in relief.
Ruben Sepulveda blasted a two-run dinger as part of his three-hit performance. He went 3 for 4 and drove in two runs and scored twice.
Eric Martinez, Bret Copeland and Garrett Whitaker each recorded RBIs in the win.
JB Trees also went 3 for 4 and scored a run.
In the nightcap, the Whitecaps scored in the top of the ninth to break a tie and get the win over the Cougars.
Galveston led 3-1 after six innings and 4-2 going into the bottom of the seventh before CBC scored in the seventh and then evened the game in the eighth.
The Cougars hit three home runs in the loss, all solo blasts. Copeland hit two of them as part of his 3-for-3 performance at the dish. Michael Villalon also hit a solo home run for his lone hit of the contest.
Jacob Wilson went 2 for 5 and scored once for the Cougars.
The loss went to Cade Holyfield in relief. He was CBC’s fourth pitcher of the contest and gave up the winning run in the ninth.
The loss snapped a three-game win streak by the Cougars, who are now 9-12 overall and 4-6 in Region XIV play on the season.
