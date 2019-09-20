BEEVILLE – The Coastal Bend men’s soccer team split a pair of 1-0 affairs at Cougar Field last week.
The Cougars beat Paris 1-0 in double overtime last Friday, but then lost 1-0 to Northeast Texas the next day.
In the victory over Paris, the match lasted into the 107th minute before the Cougars got the golden goal to capture the victory.
Gabriel Campora hit the game-winner for the Cougars, converting for the second time this year with assists going to Ryan Lewis and Ross Murphy.
Paris played the last 30-plus minutes of the match down a man after Jarrett Williams was sent off with a red card in the 75th minute.
Lewis Tyler kept a clean shot to secure the win, stopping all nine shots he faced from the Dragons.
The next day, the Cougars dropped their first match of the season with a loss to 11th-ranked Northeast Texas.
The Eagles broke the scoreless tie midway through the second half when Karim Diao scored off a feed from Fernando Garcia in the 62nd minute.
It was the only goal allowed by Cougar goalie Zacharia Simpson, who had 13 saves on 14 shots by the Eagles.
It was the third straight match decided by a 1-0 count for the Cougars in 2019 and dropped them to 2-1 on the year.
The Cougars return the pitch today at 3 p.m. against Tyler, who has three national titles in the past five years. They will face Jacksonville Saturday at 3 p.m. as well. Both matches will be played at Cougar Field, which is located adjacent to Joe Hunter Field on the college’s campus.