BEEVILLE – The Coastal Bend baseball team split its doubleheader with Blinn on Feb. 18 at Joe Hunter Field.
The Cougars took the first game of the double dip, 5-4, but the visitors claimed a 9-5 win in the nightcap.
In the first game, CBC scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to erase a 4-3 deficit and get the win over the Buccaneers.
Five different Cougars had one RBI apiece in the victory, including Kane Mendietta, who hit a solo home run and was 1 for 2 with two runs scored in the game.
Bret Copeland also had one of those RBIs and was the lone Cougar with multiple hits with his two singles.
Alec Cruz picked up the victory after 1 2/3 innings of relief work. He gave up two unearned runs on three hits and struck out one.
In Game 2, Blinn’s four-run fourth fueled a win over the Cougars (8-4).
Klayton Henderson led the Cougar offense by going 2 for 4 with three RBIs.
Michael Villalon and JB Trees both knocked in runs as well.
Ryan Howell and Ronnie Bailey Jr. each had two hits and scored once.
Henderson also took the loss on the mound as the starter after giving up two runs on two hits in 1 2/3 innings.
Cougars sweep set with Panola
The Cougars swept a three-game set with Panola at Joe Hunter Field on Feb. 13-14.
Coastal Bend won Game 1 6-5 after killing a Panola rally in the ninth.
The Cougars scored all six of their runs in the sixth inning and finally clinched the win after allowing the Ponies to score four times in the top of the ninth.
Eric Martinez hit a two-run dinger for his only hit of the game in the sixth.
Trees, Bailey and Logan Drake each had one RBI. Trees and Bailey, along with Kyle McMahan, each had two hits.
Starter Nolan Cox got his second win of the year. He gave up a run on six hits and struck out six in seven innings.
The Cougars won the second game of the set by a 3-1 count on Valentine’s Day.
They broke a 1-1 tie with a pair of runs in the sixth to get the win.
Bailey drove in those two runs in the sixth with a two-RBI double as part of his 2-for-3 performance.
Martinez and Villalon each had two hits and a run, while Kane Mendietta had a hit and an RBI.
Luis Martinez earned his third win with a two-hit complete game. He gave up just one unearned run and struck out 10.
In the finale of the series, CBC won 6-5 in walk-off fashion.
Henderson went 4 for 5 with two RBIs in the win, while Argelio Guajardo was 1 for 3 with two RBIs and a run.
Copeland and Landon Hiltz both had RBIs as well. Villalon and Trees both had two hits.
Hunter Kloesel got the win in relief. He pitched five innings of three-hit ball and didn’t allow a run.