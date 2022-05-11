Coastal Bend College’s baseball team stayed in the hunt for a postseason berth by taking two of three from the Blinn Buccaneers on April 21 and 23.
The Cougars won in Brenham 14-4 in five innings on April 21 before splitting a doubleheader with the Bucs at Joe Hunter Field in Beeville, dropping the first game 8-7 in eight innings and winning the second game 5-2.
The Cougars pounded out 14 hits against Blinn in the April 21 win.
CBC scored six times in the first inning on its way to the win. The Cougars added one in the second, three in the third and two each in the fourth and fifth innings.
The Cougars hit six home runs in the win with Damian Rodriguez cranking two as part of his 2-for-3 performance. He drove in three runs and scored three times.
Ben Hovda, Keagan Solomon, Eric Martinez and Garrett Whitaker each hit home runs as well.
Martinez went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs, while Hovda was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and a run. Solomon went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs. Whitaker was 1 for 2 with three RBIs and a run.
Brandon Gonzales went 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs.
Jaden Meredith picked up the victory. He gave up four runs on five hits and struck out three in five innings.
Blinn erased a one-run deficit in the seventh and then beat CBC in the eighth in the first game of an April 23 doubleheader.
The Bucs scored twice in the second and again in the third to go up 4-0, but CBC plated five in the fourth to take the lead.
Blinn tied the game in the seventh and then pushed across three to CBC’s two in the eighth to get the win.
Rodriguez and Solomon both hit home runs for CBC in the loss. Rodriguez finished the game 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a run, while Solomon was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs.
Victor Armendariz and Alex Garza both went 2 for 3 in the game.
Gonzales and Whitaker both had RBIs.
Preston Allen shouldered the loss. He allowed six runs on 10 hits in seven innings.
The Cougars won the nightcap to capture the series. They scored twice in the first and twice in the fourth before adding an insurance run in the sixth.
Solomon went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs, while Martinez was 1 for 2 with a pair of RBIs. Selvin Anderson also drove in a run with an RBI groundout.
Cobe Reeves picked up the win on the bump. He improved to 4-5 on the year after allowing two unearned runs on four hits and striking out 12 in seven innings of work.
The Cougars are now 20-27 overall and 10-22 in Region XIV play.
