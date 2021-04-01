The Coastal Bend College softball team finally got to play at home on March 13, and the doubleheader ended exactly how the Cougars wanted it.
Coastal Bend swept the Region XIV double dip from the visiting Lamar State Port Arthur Seahawks, improving to 4-5 overall and 2-0 in region play on the season.
The Cougars claimed a 9-5 victory in the first game of the doubleheader.
Kylie Sendejo and Grace Martinez fueled the win at the plate. They each recorded three hits with Sendejo hitting a triple and two singles, while Martinez pounded out three singles. They both scored a run as well.
Destiny Escamilla, Delisa Enriquez and Yadira Lopez each recorded two hits for Coastal Bend.
Lopez scored three times, while Enriquez and Harley Escamilla scored one run apiece.
Brooklyn Balderas added a single and scored twice.
The Cougars scored three times in the opening inning and led 4-0 through two, but the Seahawks scored twice in the third and the fourth to forge a 4-4 tie.
Coastal Bend regained the lead in the bottom of the fourth with two runs and never trailed again.
Carla Arellano pitched the Cougars to the win, allowing five runs on seven hits, striking out three and walking two.
The Cougars followed that up with a 7-1 victory in the nightcap.
CBC scored twice in the first, twice in the second and twice in the fifth to account for six of its runs. The other run came in the bottom of the sixth.
Brooklyn Balderas hit a two-run dinger as part of her two-hit performance in the win. She scored twice for CBC.
D. Escamilla hit three singles and scored once, while Lopez was 2 for 3 with two runs scored.
Tessa Ramirez allowed just five hits and gave up just the one run in a complete game in the circle. She struck out nine and walked three.
