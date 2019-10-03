LAREDO – The Coastal Bend volleyball team was swept for the third straight time Tuesday night on the road.
The Laredo Palominos routed the Cougars 25-21, 25-13 and 25-15.
The Cougar offense produced just 20 kills with Samantha Santos and Ava Johnson recording five apiece to lead the team.
Meadow Rodriguez had three kills, while Emma Batte, Cameron Del Angel and Amber Willis had two apiece.
Santos also led the team in assists with nine, while Rodriguez had six.
Cierra Hernandez and Alyssa Hutcheson recorded 10 digs each in the loss.
The loss dropped the Cougars to 10-9 on the year.
Victoria 3, CBC 0
New Region XIV member Victoria swept the Cougars in a non-region match in San Antonio last Thursday.
The Lady Pirates won the first set 25-13, the second set 25-22 and the third set 25-20.
Del Angel led the Cougars with 10 kills. Jodi Linscomb had four kills, while Johnson, Batte and Willis recorded three apiece.
Rodriguez led the team in assists with 17.
Hutcheson had a team-best 21 digs. Hernandez recorded 15 digs.