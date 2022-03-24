Navarro, Tyler and the Concordia JV team each swept doubleheaders from the Coastal Bend College softball team recently.
Coastal Bend fell to 7-15 overall with the six losses.
Navarro 5, CBC 4
Navarro scored three times in the seventh to win in walk-off fashion over the Cougars.
Makayla Wesley was 2 for 3 with a home run and a single. She drove in two runs for the Cougars.
Kayla Monjares hit a solo home run for her only hit of the contest.
Alana Benitez was 3 for 4, while Yadira Lopez went 2 for 4 and scored a run. Tessa Ramirez took the loss. She gave up five runs on eight hits and struck out four.
Navarro 10, CBC 4
Navarro’s five-run third helped the Dogs win in the second game.
Katelynn Torres was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Wesley drove in a run.
Gutierrez took the loss in the circle. She gave up five runs on seven hits in 3 2/3 innings.
Tyler 10, CBC 9
Tyler erased a 9-8 deficit with two runs in the fifth to beat CBC in the first game of a March 5 doubleheader.
Tyler led 4-0 after three, but Coastal Bend came up with four in the fourth and five in the fifth to go in front before the Apache Ladies got the winning run in the bottom of the fifth.
Benitez went 3 for 5 with four RBIs and two runs scored for the Cougars, while Juliana Dominguez was 2 for 4 with an RBI and run.
Tyler 9, CBC 1
Tyler scored four times in the third and four times in the fourth en route to a win in the second game of the doubleheader.
Lopez and Ashley Patterson each had one hit for the Cougars.
Concordia 10, CBC 8
Concordia scored five times in the fifth to go in front and get a win in the first game of a March 8 doubleheader.
Harley Escamilla was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs, Monjares was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs, and Benitez was 2 for 5 with two RBIs and a run scored. Alivia Mata-Alamillo hit an RBI double for her lone hit of the game.
Concordia 9, CBC 7
Concordia won in walk-off fashion thanks to a five-run seventh.
CBC led 5-0 after two innings and 7-2 going to the bottom of the seventh before Concordia came up with the winning runs.
Monjares, Wesley and Horner all went 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Wesley, who hit a home run for one of her hits, scored twice, while Monjares scored once.
Benitez was 2 for 4 with three runs. She gave up three runs on one hit in just a third of an inning.
