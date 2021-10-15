Coastal Bend College’s women’s volleyball team rattled off a pair of home victories at the Peter S. Marecek Physical Fitness Center Sept. 25.
The Cougars beat visiting Temple and the Our Lady of the Lake junior varsity squad in Beeville, upping their mark to 9-10 overall on the season.
The win over Temple came in four sets with Coastal Bend winning the final three sets to clinch the victory.
Temple opened the match with a 25-18 victory, but CBC responded by winning 25-22 in the second set, 25-16 in the third set and 25-17 in the fourth set.
Coastal Bend racked up 42 kills as a team in the victory with Odalys Gonzalez and Renata Dominguez leading the way with 15 and 10, respectively.
Gonzalez finished with a double-double with a team-high 20 digs to go with her team-best total in kills. She also had three aces.
Ysabella Hinojosa recorded eight kills to go with 13 digs, while Madison Pike had four kills, two solo blocks and two block assists.
Gabriel Theut also had a double-double with 13 assists and 12 digs to go with three kills and three aces.
Cierra Ovalle had 13 digs to go with two aces, while Denice Paz had a team-high 18 assists with four digs.
The Cougars then swept the OLLU JV squad, winning the first set 25-15, the second set 26-24 and the third set 25-14.
Gonzalez again led in kills with 11, while Dominguez had 10 kills.
Leah Gonzales led in assists with 18, and Paz had seven digs to lead the team.
Seven different Cougars had at least one ace in the victory.
The win was CBC’s fifth in eight matches.
Blinn 3, CBC 0
Nationally-ranked Blinn romped past the Cougars in three sets in Brenham Sept. 23.
The Lady Buccaneers, ranked third in the latest NJCAA national poll, won 25-10, 25-12 and 25-14 over the Cougars.
Dominguez had seven kills to pace CBC’s offense. Theut and Ahna Merrell both had four kills.
Gonzales led in assists with 14, while Ovalle led in digs with 11.
The loss dropped the Cougars to 0-5 in Region XIV play.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•