BEEVILLE – The Coastal Bend men’s basketball team improved to 3-1 on the year Friday with a 113-85 victory over the visiting Concordia junior varsity team at the Peter S. Marecek Physical Fitness Center.
The Cougars had five players in double figures, including three of their five starters, each of whom scored at least 20 points.
Elijah Moleon led the way for the Cougars with 22 points on 9-of-15 shooting to go with nine rebounds, five steals, three blocks and two assists.
Emmanuel White poured in 21 points, grabbed four rebounds, dished out three assists and had three steals for CBC.
Eric Conner posted a double-double for the Cougars with 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting to go with a team-best 13 rebounds. He also had three steals and an assist.
Donovan Deal and Jonathan McGhee both reached double figures off the bench with 12 and 11, respectively. Deal also had four rebounds and two blocks, while McGhee added eight boards, five assists and two steals.
Ranger 98, CBC 69
The Cougars, after opening with wins over Southwest Texas and Fort Sam Houston, dropped their first game of the season last Tuesday in Ranger.
The hosts won the opening half 48-34 and then outscored the Cougars 50-35 in the second half.
Desmond McNiel came off the bench to lead the Cougars in scoring with 13 points, which included a 7-for-8 performance at the charity stripe. He also had three rebounds and three assists.
Moleon poured in 11 points and grabbed eight rebounds, while Kendrick Christian scored 10 points, grabbed six boards and dished out four assists.
Lance-Amir Paul and Deal both scored eight points in the loss.