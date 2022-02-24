Coastal Bend College’s baseball team picked up its first win as an NJCAA Division I program, beating Temple College at Joe Hunter Field Feb. 6.
Cobe Reeves and Ian Sexton combined on a one-hitter to lead the Cougars to a 1-0 win over the Leopards.
Reeves threw the first five innings to get the win, allowing just one single while striking out 11 and walking three.
Sexton then came on and threw two 1-2-3 innings with four strikeouts to earn the save.
Eric Martinez scored the winning run for the Cougars, coming around in the second.
Damian Rodriguez, Martinez and Victor Armendariz each had one hit in the win.
The win got CBC to 1-2 overall on the year.
The Cougars lost 5-3 in eight innings to Western Texas on Feb. 5.
Western jumped in front 3-1 after three, but CBC scored runs in the fourth and fifth to tie the game before the Westerners came through with two in the top of the eighth to get the win.
Rodriguez went 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored, while Garrett Whitaker was 2 for 2 with an RBI.
Martinez also had one hit and an RBI.
Eric Elizondo took the loss in relief. He gave up two runs on one hit and struck out three in two innings.
Ranger downed the Cougars 4-2 Feb. 6.
The Rangers led 2-1 after one and scored twice more in the third. CBC got to within two with a run in the fourth, but went scoreless over the final three innings.
Martinez and Isaiah Aguilar had CBC’s two RBIs. Four Cougars had one hit apiece, including Martinez.
Logan Henderson shouldered the loss. He gave up four runs on two hits and struck out five in three innings.
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•