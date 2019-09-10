BEEVILLE – The Adam Butler era of Coastal Bend soccer got underway with a home victory last week.
The Cougars bested visiting Laredo 1-0 thanks to a second-half penalty kick.
With the game still scoreless midway through the second half, Laredo’s Jose Rivera was hit with a red card that gave Coastal Bend’s Gabriel Campora a penalty kick.
Campora converted the PK in the 64th minute, beating Alexander Schulze, to push the Cougars in front.
Cougar goalie Zachariah Simpson stopped all five shots he faced from the Palominos to preserve the shutout.