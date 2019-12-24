BEEVILLE – The Coastal Bend men’s basketball team picked up its sixth win of the season Saturday afternoon with a victory over Strength ‘N Motion.
The Cougars built a 13-point lead by halftime on their way to a 101-91 win at the Peter S. Marecek Physical Fitness Center.
Lance-Amir Paul paced six Cougars in double figures with 18 points in the win.
He also dished out seven assists for CBC, which improved to 6-7 on the year with the victory.
Eric Conner and Caleb Elsey both posted double-doubles for the Cougars in the win.
Conner poured in 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the field and grabbed a team-best 16 rebounds.
Elsey was 4 of 6 from the field on his way to 11 points to go with 10 boards, five on each end of the floor.
Desmond McNiel hit five of the team’s eight 3-pointers on the afternoon to tally 15 points.
Emmanuel White also poured in 15 points while adding six rebounds and three assists.
Donovan Deal scored 12 points, grabbed eight rebounds and tallied three steals.