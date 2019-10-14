VICTORIA – The Coastal Bend volleyball team won its second straight Region XIV match of the year Saturday afternoon with a sweep of Victoria.
The Lady Cougars sandwiched a pair of two-point victories around an eight-point win to improve to 12-11 overall and 2-2 in region play.
It marks the first time program history that Coastal Bend has won more than one region contest in a single season.
Coastal Bend won the opening set 25-23, then claimed a 25-17 win in the second set. In the third set, CBC won 25-23 to close out the victory.
Samantha Santos and Jodi Linscomb tied for the team lead in kills with nine apiece in the victory.
Santos also added 20 assists and 10 digs.
Cameron Del Angel put down eight kills for the Cougars, while Emma Batte had six kills and Chasidy Gonzales had five to go with 11 digs.
Alyssa Hutcheson recorded a team-best 29 digs and also served up four aces for the Cougars.
CBC 3, Wharton County 1
Coastal Bend earned its first region win of the year last Wednesday by downing Wharton County in four sets in Wharton.
The Cougars won the first two sets of the match, 25-18 and 25-23, but Wharton extended the match with a 25-20 win in the third set.
CBC took the fourth set 25-21 to close things out.
Santos tallied a triple-double for the Cougars in the win with 15 kills, 20 assists and 10 digs.
Del Angel scored eight kills for the Cougars, while Linscomb had seven kills and Gonzales had six kills to go with 16 digs.
Batte added four kills and three solo blocks. Amber Willis put down three kills and led the team in blocks with five solos.
Hutcheson led in digs with 22. Cierra Hernandez added 15 digs.