Four local runners will represent Bee County at the state cross country meet after earning individual qualifying bids at the UIL Region IV Cross Country Championships in Corpus Christi Oct. 25.
Jada Johnson and Angel Alba will represent Beeville in the 4A races at the state meet, while Yaneli Aguilar and Emilee Sturgeon will fly the flag for Skidmore-Tynan in the 3A girls race at the state meet.
Aguilar was the top overall finisher from the county, taking fifth in the 3A girls race at the regional meet, which was held on the campus of Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.
The senior earned her third straight bid to the state meet by clocking a time of 12 minutes, 59.63 seconds on the 2-mile course.
Sturgeon will join Aguilar at the state meet after she earned sixth of 10 individual bids with her 12th-place finish. The junior clocked a time of 13:12.64.
Johnson will also make her third straight trip to the state meet after finishing 10th in the 4A girls race.
The junior Lady Trojan clocked a time of 12:32.97, claiming the fourth individual bid.
Alba will be the lone male runner at the state meet from the county. The junior snagged the final individual qualifying bid in the 4A boys race by clocking a time of 18:36.33 to finish 22nd.
Aguilar and Sturgeon will run in the 3A girls race at the UIL State Cross Country Championships on Friday morning at 10 a.m.
Johnson and Alba will run Saturday morning with the 4A girls race starting at 10 o’clock and the 4A boys race kicking off at 10:30 a.m.
The state meet is held at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock.
Aguilar and Sturgeon led the Skidmore-Tynan girls to a ninth-place finish in the 3A girls standings.
Lytle won the team title with 75 points, while Poth was second with 86. Yoakum finished third with 108 and Industrial claimed the final team-qualifying spot with 137 points. Skidmore posted 262 points.
Maggy Moreman finished 89th for the Lady Cats, clocking 15:22.56. Adrianna Moron was 108th in 15:51.87 and Mariella Gonzales was 110th in 15:53.69. Alexis Moron took 135th in 16:49.36 and Ella Nelson took 172nd in 18:44.84.
Industrial freshman Katherine Simons won the individual championship in 12:24.39.
In the 4A girls race, Johnson led Beeville to a 14th-place finish. La Feria won the team title with 67 points, Fredericksburg was second with 75, Bandera took third with 101 and Needville snagged the last team-qualifying spot with 147 points. Beeville finished with 368 points.
Erin Rivas clocked a time of 14:21.39 to finish 77th, while Avery Silvas was 80th in a time of 14:24.44. Caleigh Martin was 122nd for Beeville in 15:17.84, and Noemi Alaniz took 124th with a time of 15:19.11. Kinlee Ramon finished 148th in 16:25.51 and Jayden Ford was 155th in 16:39.19.
Fredericksburg’s Taylor Grona claimed the individual crown with a time of 11:34.97.
In the 4A boys race, Alba led the Trojans to an 18th-place finish with 463 points. La Feria won the team title with 76 points, while Needville was second with 95, La Vernia was third with 102 and Bandera was fourth with 122 points.
For Beeville, Isaiah Rosales was 101st in 21:04.19, Darrian Munoz was 124th in 21:57.37, Taegan Cochran was 132nd in 22:14.89, Trace Fox was 133rd in 22:15.55, Devin Salazar was 160th in 24:36.58 and Rowdy Siddon took 172nd in 28:39.71.
