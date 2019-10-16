POTH – The Beeville and Skidmore-Tynan cross country teams combined to win a team gold, two team silvers and a team bronze at the Poth Pirates Cross Country Invitational Saturday.
The Skidmore-Tynan Lady Cats won the girls team championship with 41 points, while the Lady Trojans finished as the runner-up on the girls side with 69 points.
The Skidmore-Tynan Bobcats were the team runners-up on the boys side with 82 points, while the Trojans finished third in the team standings at the event with 96 points.
Alex Aguilar Jr. led the way for Skidmore boys, taking ninth with a time of 18 minutes, 55 seconds on the 3.1-mile course.
Beeville’s Brandon Guerrero was the top boys finisher from the county, taking eighth in 18:53.
San Antonio Cole’s Anthony Meyer won the boys race in 17:59.
For Skidmore-Tynan, Ryan Garcia finished 12th in 18:56; Chris Olivarez was 16th in 19:11; Jerrin Koenig took 28th in 20:14; Samuel Gutierrez clocked 20:22 to take 29th; and Justin Bronaugh was 49th with a time of 21:57.
For Beeville, Caleb Marshal finished 17th in 19:14; Trace Fox was 21st in 19:39; Derick Gonzalesz was 27th in 20:12; Juan Gonzales finished 38th in 21:03; Darrian Munoz clocked 21:14 to finish 40th; Rowdy Siddon took 54th in 22:13; Christopher Perez was 61st in 23:49; and Malik Alabi clocked 24:52 to finish 63rd.
In the varsity girls race, Jada Johnson was the top finisher from Bee County, taking fourth for Beeville with a time of 12:56 on the 2-mile course.
Goliad’s Ellie Albrecht won the race, clocking 12:23 to win by 20 seconds.
Yaneli Aguilar was the top finisher for Skidmore-Tynan, taking fifth in 13:28.
For the Lady Trojans, Noemi Alaniz took 11th in 14:07; Avery Silvas was 29th in 15:23; Caleigh Martin took 34th in 15:43; Isabella Benavides was 37th in 15:58; Erin Trice clocked 16:37 to take 42nd; Hailey Pollack was 44th in 16:47; and Kyleigh Guerrero took 53rd in 18:33.
For Skidmore-Tynan, Eddika Hernandez finished 15th in 14:17; Jasmine Terry took 17th in 14:28; Katryna Hernandez was 21st in 14:37, Kaedyn Schmidt was 26th in 15:09; Samantha Gutierrez clocked 15:09 to finish 28th; and Alicia Garcia was 39th with a time of 16:09.
Junior varsity
In the junior varsity girls race, Kiersten Magana led Skidmore with a sixth-place finish. Juliana Briseno was 14th while Skylette Cisneros took 21st.
In the JV boys race, Joe Eric Rivas finished 11th for Skidmore-Tynan. Felix Rodriguez was 14th and Israel Garcia took 21st.
Junior high
Moreno’s Judea Dominguez was the top finisher from the county in the seventh-grade boys race, taking 23rd for the Trojans. Jadon Olivares was the top finisher for Skidmore, taking 29th.
In the seventh-grade girls race, Skidmore-Tynan’s Mikayla Cascarano was the top finisher from Bee County, taking sixth.
In the eighth-grade girls race, Skidmore’s Kayden Menchaca was the top county finisher with her third-place finish. Kyla Kelly led Beeville, which finished fourth in the team standings, with an 18th-place finish.
In the eighth-grade boys race, Moreno won the team championship with 41 points. Austin Hackney was the top finisher for the Trojans, taking ninth place.
Skidmore’s top finisher in the race was Walker Widner, who was fifth.