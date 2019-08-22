BEEVILLE – If you can win the mental part of the game in any sport, chances are, you’re well on your way to winning the actual contest.
Cuero won the mental game Tuesday in its showdown with Beeville, and then used that advantage to blow past the Lady Trojans.
The visiting Lady Gobblers cruised to a three-set win over Beeville at Marion B. Horton Gymnasium.
“I really think it was the intimidation factor with them,” said Lady Trojan coach Rebecca Riojas-Fryer after losing to her alma mater, where she was the head coach before moving to Beeville in 2014. “... They were good. They’ve got some height. We’ve got one big girl and they have about five big girls.
“I think we were maybe just a little intimidated.”
Cuero quickly pulled away in the first set on its way to winning 25-10.
The Lady Gobblers then claimed a 25-17 win in the second set before closing out the match with a 25-15 win in the third set.
“Win or lose, when they’re out there on that court, any time they’re in this gym, they need to play with heart,” said Riojas-Fryer.
“A lot of that (loss) was just lack of heart. They were intimidated and just threw in the towel.
“If they had played with a little bit of heart, I think it would have been a different outcome.”
Beeville’s play in the loss was a complete 180 from its play against county rival Skidmore-Tynan just four days prior.
“It was very frustrating,” said Riojas-Fryer about her team’s regression from the prior match.
“We work with these girls day in and day out and we know that they are capable of beating that team.
“Seeing them go backward, yes, it’s frustrating, but it’s early and we’ve just got to learn from this.”
Kamaria Gipson led the Lady Trojan offense with six kills, while Allie Estrada and Carly Knapp had three kills apiece.
DeUndria Anderson added two kills. Jaelyn Smith, Desiree Gonzales and Jade Del Bosque had one kill each.
Estrada also had a team-best nine assists to go with six digs and two aces.
Del Bosque led in digs with 11. Megan Del Bosque had eight digs, while Alisha Flores chipped in six digs.
Tori Garza had six assists and three digs.
Smith had the team’s only block of the night.
Knapp added two aces. M. Del Bosque had the team’s other ace.
Beeville won both the freshman and junior varsity contests over Cuero.
The JV team won in three sets, sandwiching wins of 25-18 and 25-17 around a 25-21 Cuero win in the second set.
In the freshman contest, Beeville won the first set 25-21 and the second set 25-12.
Beeville 3, Benavides 1
The Lady Trojans got back to .500 Wednesday evening with a four-set triumph over visiting Benavides.
Beeville (2-2) opened the match with a 25-21 victory before the Lady Eagles evened the match with a 25-23 win in the second set.
The Lady Trojans dominated the next two sets, winning 25-14 in the third and 25-7 in the fourth.
Beeville’s offense produced a season-best 40 kills in the victory.
Gipson had a team-high 10 kills, while Estrada and Jessica Barrera each put down eight kills. Knapp recorded five kills, and Flores, Garza and Smith had two kills apiece. Three other Lady Trojans had one kill each.
Beeville also had 21 aces with Estrada recording a team-best seven. J. Del Bosque had five, M. Del Bosque had three, Garza and Gonzales had two apiece, and Flores and Knapp each had one.
Estrada added 22 assists, five digs and a block assist.
J. Del Bosque had 25 digs, Flores had 17 digs, M. Del Bosque had 10 digs and Garza had eight digs.
Smith had three solo blocks, while Gipson recorded one solo block.
Beeville swept the freshman and JV contests.
The JV team won 25-9, 25-10, while the freshman team won 25-3, 25-5.