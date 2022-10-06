The Cuero Gobblers rolled up 744 yards of offense and finished with 34 fourth-quarter points in an 82-38 non-district victory over the Beeville Trojans in Cuero on Sept. 23.
The contest was close at halftime with the Gobblers holding a 28-21 lead. But Cuero outscored the Trojans 54-7 in the second half.
After the Gobblers went up 14-0 with a pair of early touchdowns, Isaiah Gonzales scored on a 1-yard run and Edward Brako added the extra point to pull Beeville within 14-7.
Cuero responded with a pair of unanswered touchowns to widen its lead to 28-7.
The Trojans finished the first half strong with a pair of Matthew Romeo Casas touchdown passes.
Casas first found Gonzales on a 15-yard score and then Trey Barefield hauled in a 14-yard TD pass from Casas just before halftime.
The Gobblers then reeled off 47 unanswered points in the second half to build a commanding 75-21 lead.
Beeville finally reached the Gobblers’ end zone late in the game on a 32-yard pass from Casas to Chris Deleon.
Cuero had 417 yards rushing and 327 yards through the air. Beeville gained 306 yards of total offense.
The Trojans (3-2) will begin District 15-4A, Division I play on Oct. 7 at Floresville (3-2). The kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.