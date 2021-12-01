Cylee Lopez hit a layup while getting fouled with five seconds left and hit the ensuing free throw to lift the Beeville Lady Trojan basketball team to is first win of the season Nov. 16.
Lopez hoop and free throw secured a 46-43 win for Beeville over Flour Bluff at Marion B. Horton Gymnasium.
Beeville controlled much of the contest, taking a 9-7 lead after one and a 23-21 lead into halftime.
In the third, the hosts added seven to their lead, outscoring the Hornets 14-7 to make it 37-28.
Flour Bluff rallied back, though, forging a 43-all tie.
The Hornets had the ball with less than 20 seconds left, but their inbound pass out of a timeout fell into the hands of Lopez, who raced to the other end and scooped up a right-handed layup as she got bumped.
After Lopez made the free throw to give Beeville the three-point edge, Flour Bluff’s desperation 3-point try from half court came up short.
Carrah Davis paced the Beeville scoring effort with 15 points. She also led the team in rebounding with seven boards.
Kaydence Menchaca, who transferred from Skidmore-Tynan earlier in the school year, chipped in eight points, which included a pair of 3-pointers. She also had four rebounds and three steals.
Camryn Longoria scored seven points and grabbed five rebounds, while Megan Del Bosque hit a pair of triples to finish with six points to go with two boards, two assists and two steals
Asia Molina chipped in two points and pulled down six rebounds.
Veterans Memorial 73, Beeville 59
The Lady Trojans dropped their season opener on Nov. 9 in Corpus Christi to Veterans Memorial.
Beeville led 23-19 after one quarter, but saw that lead evaporate in the second quarter before the Lady Eagles won the third quarter 19-5 to take full control.
Davis drilled five 3-pointers on her way to scoring a team-best 28 points in the loss. She also had six rebounds, two steals and two assists.
Lopez hit three triples on her way to scoring 19 points. She was 10 of 11 at the free throw line for the game.
Del Bosquez, Menchaca, Danielle Gonzales and Brittany Auzston each added three points.
Auzston added four rebounds. Molina and Longoria both had three boards, as did Menchaca and Jaida Gonzales.
