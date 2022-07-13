The “bible” of Texas high school football – Dave Campbell’s Texas Football – started making its round across the state recently.
This year’s version of the annual magazine is 400 pages long and features previews on more than 1,400 high school football teams.
The magazine includes the predicted finish for every public school district in the state.
Those predictions have only one of Bee County’s three schools making the playoffs for the 2022 season.
That distinction belongs to the Beeville Trojans, who the magazine’s prognosticators have slotted into the No. 4 seed out of District 15-4A Division I.
Rockport-Fulton is picked to win the district, while Pleasanton is picked to finish second and Calhoun is picked to finish third.
Both Rockport-Fulton and Pleasanton are ranked in the magazine’s preseason top 25 for 4A Division I with the Pirates ranked 18th and the Eagles coming in at No. 25.
The Trojans are picked to finish fourth, followed by La Vernia and Floresville.
The District 15 playoff qualifiers will match up with the qualifiers from District 16 in the first round of the postseason.
If the prognosticators are correct, No. 4 Beeville would face off against Calallen in the first round. The Wildcats are picked to finish first in District 16, followed by Alice, La Feria and Tuloso-Midway.
The magazine’s prognosticators have both Skidmore-Tynan and Pettus missing the playoffs.
Skidmore-Tynan is picked to finish sixth in what is arguably the most difficult small school district in the state, 15-2A Division I.
Two-time defending state champion Shiner is picked to win the district, while Refugio – the last team to beat Shiner and the winner of the 2019 state championship – is picked to finish second.
Ganado, which went to the third round a year ago, is picked third, while Three Rivers, an area finalist last year, is picked to finish fourth.
Kenedy, also an area finalist last season, is picked to finish fifth.
Bloomington is picked to finish seventh behind Skidmore.
In 16-2A Division II, Pettus is picked to finish fifth by the magazine’s staff.
Bruni is the pick to win the district title in District 16, while Woodsboro is predicted to be the runner-up. Agua Dulce is picked third and Benavides is picked fourth.
Westlake, South Oak Cliff, Stephenville among state title picks
The magazine’s staff picked Austin Westlake, South Oak Cliff and Stephenville to repeat as state champions in its title prognostications.
Austin Westlake is the magazine’s pick to win 6A Division I. Southlake Carroll is picked to win the 6A Division II crown.
Longview is the pick of the magazine’s staff to win the 5A Division I championship, while South Oak Cliff is picked to win the 5A Division II championship.
Stephenville is picked to repeat as the 4A Division I champion, while Carthage is picked to win the 4A Division II crown.
Brock is the magazine’s pick to win the 3A Division I championship, while Gunter is picked to win the 3A Division II title.
Shiner is picked to complete three-peat in 2A Division I, while Albany is picked to win the 2A Division II championship.
In 1A, Westbrook is picked to win the Division I title and Benjamin is picked to win the Division II title.
