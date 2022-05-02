A.C. Jones High freshman Kyra Davis left the district meet with a silver medal, but that was good enough of her, so she went ahead and won a gold one at the Districts 25/26-4A Area Championship.
Davis set a personal record in the shot put, winning the area title with a throw of 37 feet, 7 1/4 inches to lead Beeville at the event.
She will now lead a contingent of four Lady Trojans into the UIL Region IV Championship, which will be held at Texas A&M-Kingsville’s Javelina Stadium April 29-30.
Davis will be joined by her sister, Carrah, as well as Jada Johnson and Jaida Gonzales at the regional meet.
C. Davis scored berths at the regional meet in both the 100-meter dash and the long jump. She posted a time of 12.65 seconds to finish third in the 100, and finished fourth in the long jump with a jump of 16-0 1/2.
Johnson will also go to regionals in two events: the 1,600 and 3,200. She finished third in both events at the area meet, which was held in Bay City April 20. She clocked 5:33.15 in the former and 12:16.94 in the latter.
Gonzales will represent Beeville in the 300 hurdles at the regional meet. She won the bronze medal at the area meet, clocking a time of 49.70.
Gonzales narrowly missed qualifying in the 100, finishing fifth in the event in 16.21. Calhoun’s Brooke Kirchner finished fourth, edging Gonzales by .03 seconds with a time of 16.18.
C. Davis, Kayla Salazar, Brittany Auzston and Kaydence Menchaca also posted fifth-place finishes for the Lady Trojans.
C. Davis was fifth in the 200 in 26.69, while Salazar took fifth in the 400 in 1:04.08. Auzston took fifth in the shot put with a throw of 32-6 1/4 and Menchaca took fifth in the triple jump by posting an attempt of 35-3 3/4.
Menchaca also took sixth in the 400 and was on the 4x400 relay team that finished sixth. Salazar, C. Davis and Erin Rivas joined her in the relay event.
Carly Knapp took seventh in the 300 hurdles and Jennifer Carrizales was eighth in the 200.
On the boys side of the area meet, Caleb Washington scored two invites to the regional meet.
The senior finished as the silver medalist in the high jump by clearing 5-10 and won the bronze medal in the long jump with an attempt of 22-3.
Colin Gomez also scored a silver medal for the Trojans, taking second in the 110 hurdles with a time of 15.68.
Gomez and Washington will be joined by the 4x400 relay team at the regional meet.
The quartet of Cade Elder, Josh Arroyos, Matthew Casas and Darion Perez finished fourth at the area meet with a time of 3:33.88.
Angel Alba took fifth in the 3,200 for Beeville, clocking a time of 11:28.24.
Camron Vega was sixth in the 100 and Casas took sixth in the 400. Perez was seventh in the 400.
The 4x200 relay team of Elder, Arroyos, Vega and Chris Deleon took seventh, while the 4x100 relay team of Elder, Perez, Deleon and Vega took eighth.
Beeville finished sixth in the girls team standings and ninth in the boys team standings.
Needville won the girls title with 104 points, while Sweeny was second and Brazosport took third. Stafford won the boys title with 116 points, while Bay City was second and Needville finished third.
