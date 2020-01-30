MATHIS – Another stellar defensive effort helped the Skidmore-Tynan girls basketball team pick up its fourth district win of the season Friday night.
The Lady Cats held Mathis to just 11 points over the first three quarters and just 12.8-percent shooting for the game to pick up a 38-24 win over the Lady Pirates.
Skidmore improved to 18-11 overall and 4-2 in District 29-3A play on the year with the victory, its third straight.
It was slow-going for both teams in the first two quarters.
They combined for just 19 points with Mathis carrying a 10-9 lead into halftime.
Skidmore pulled away in the third.
The Lady Cats scored the first 13 of the quarter and won the period 15-1 to go in front 24-11.
They had their lead to as many as 15 in the fourth and won the quarter 14-13.
Mathis managed just six field goals on the night, going 6 of 47 overall, including 2 of 16 from 3-point range.
The Lady Cats weren’t much better, though, going 12 of 40 from the field, a 24-percent clip.
Katryna Hernandez led all scorers and rebounders on the night in posting a double-double. She poured in 13 points and grabbed 15 rebounds.
She also had three steals, two blocks and two assists.
Jasmine Terry added nine points and four rebounds, while Daniella Villarreal had six points and two rebounds.
Mari Gonzales tallied four points, eight rebounds and two steals.
Brittany Hinojosa was held to just one point, but she grabbed nine rebounds and recorded two steals.
The Lady Cat junior varsity team beat Mathis 45-22 to improve to 15-4 overall and 4-2 in district play.
Neddia Gonzales led the JV Lady Cats with 12 points, while Aryana Garcia had eight points, and Savannah Toelken and Makaelah Favre had six points apiece.
S-T 62, George West 30
The Lady Cats routed a flu-ravaged George West squad last week at the DuBose Special Events Center.
Skidmore reeled off the first 12 points of the game and led 16-2 after one. By halftime, the Lady Cats led 30-12.
They outscored GW 23-8 in the third quarter to push their lead to 53-20.
George West won the fourth quarter 10-9.
Hinojosa led three Lady Cats in double figures with her first 20-point game of the season. She had 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting, which included a 4-for-7 performance from 3-point range.
She also had five rebounds, three steals and two assists.
Terry hit a pair of triples on her way to a 14 points to go with four rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Mari Gonzales added 12 points to go with four rebounds and five steals.
Hernandez had six points and 13 rebounds in the win, while Brianna Flores added eight points, four rebounds, five assists and three steals.
The Lady Cat JV team won 26-7 over GW. Favre had a team-best seven points to pace Skidmore, while N. Gonzales added six points. Chloe Gibson and Toelken both scored four points.