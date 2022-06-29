Beeville juniors Jo’sean Dembo and Lazz Garcia and Skidmore-Tynan freshman Andrew Silva were the top boys basketball honorees from Bee County during the 2021-22 season.
Dembo, Garcia and Silva all earned first team honors on their respective all-district teams.
Dembo and Garcia were named to the District 26-4A first team after leading Beeville to a 17-17 overall record and fifth-place finish in the district standings.
Silva landed on the District 29-3A first team after a freshman campaign that saw him lead the Bobcats in scoring.
Beeville and Skidmore-Tynan both landed one player on their respective second team all-district squads, while Pettus boasted two second teamers.
Angel Alba was a second team selection for the Trojans, while Bennett Martinez earned the second team honor for Skidmore-Tynan.
Pettus landed both Seth Guajardo and Alex Hartsfield on the District 31-2A second team.
For Beeville, Ryley Roschetzky, Victor Gonzales, Caleb Washington and Andrew Reven earned honorable mention.
For Skidmore-Tynan, Jacob Torres, Jerrin Koenig and Walker Widner received honorable mention.
For Pettus, Jacob Rodriguez, Carlos Figueroa and Nathan Orr received honorable mention.
The award winners for 26-4A were West Oso’s A.J. Lopez (MVP), Miller’s Lonnie Adkism (offensive player of the year), West Oso’s Zephaniah Rankin (defensive player of the year), Sinton’s Triston Handson (newcomer of the year), Rockport-Fulton’s Logan Blankenship (sixth man of the year), Rockport-Fulton’s Damien Bates (co-coach of the year) and Miller’s Maurice Bastian (co-coach of the year).
The award winners for District 29-3A were Aransas Pass’ Reagan Belvin (MVP), Mathis’ Marcos Alvarado (offensive MVP), Odem’s Eddie Sanchez (defensive MVP), George West’s Tristen Blevins (newcomer of the year), Orange Grove’s Cutter Stewart (sixth man of the year) and Orange Grove’s Bryan Coburn (coach of the year).
The award winners for 31-2A were not available.
