Behind 14 points from Jo’sean Dembo, the Beeville boys basketball team best Orange Grove at home Dec. 14.
The Trojans held Orange Grove to eight or fewer in three of the fourth quarters to secure a 43-33 victory over the Bulldos at Marion B. Horton Gymnasium.
Beeville took an 11-8 lead into the second quarter and led 27-14 at halftime.
Orange Grove rallied in the third, though, outscoring Beeville 11-3 to get back within five points.
The Trojans finished things off by outscoring OG 13-8 in the fourth.
Dembo led all scorers in the contest.
Caleb Washington and Lazzaro Garcia both scored five points for the Trojans, while Angel Alba, Victor Gonzales and Andrew Reven each added four points to the cause.
Trojans win three of five in Industrial
Beeville went 3-2 over a three-day stretch at the Industrial tournament Dec. 9-11.
The Trojans won their first two games on Dec. 9, but lost both on the second day of the tournament before winning their finale.
Beeville beat the Industrial Gray team 55-34 and Ganado 60-31 on the first day.
Against Industrial, Garcia led the team in scoring with 10 points.
Washington added seven points, as did Gonzales. Ryley Roschetzky, Jaron Banda and Corbyn Garza each contributed six points.
Against Ganado, Dembo was the team’s leading scorer with 14 points, including 10 in the second half.
Garcia and Hunter Pelitire both scored nine points, while Garza poured in six points.
Washington added five points. Alba, Devin Smith and Roschetzky each had four points.
Beeville lost 51-47 to Dime Box Dec. 10.
Dembo led a trio of Trojans in double figures with 13. Gonzales scored 12 points while Garcia had 10 points, all of which came in the second half.
Roschetzky added four points for Beeville.
The Trojans then fell to Boling, 36-33, later that same day.
Dembo and Garcia tied for the team lead in scoring with six points apiece. They were both held scoreless in the second half, when Beeville tallied just eight points as a team.
Gonzales scored all of his five points in the second half of the loss.
On the final day of the tournament, the Trojans got a measure of revenge by downing Dime Box, 59-50.
Dembo had 17 points over the second and third quarters on his way to scoring a team-high 19.
Reven was also in double figures with 10.
Washington added seven, while Jeryn Cano finished with five points.
